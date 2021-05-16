Raymond James Trust N.A. Invests $376,000 in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 523.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 2,789.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

TRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, Director John L. Adams sold 15,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $473,225.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,266,529.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $233,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,212.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,577 shares of company stock worth $1,161,561. 23.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRN stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day moving average is $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -582.80 and a beta of 1.57. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $33.77.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.93 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

