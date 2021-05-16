Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $347,000 Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALK shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.54.

ALK stock opened at $69.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.09 and its 200 day moving average is $57.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.81. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $59,840.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at $292,244.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $136,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,821 shares of company stock worth $6,855,305. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

