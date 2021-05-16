Raymond James Trims 5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Target Price to C$5.00

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ FY2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 5N Plus to C$5.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Laurentian cut their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.21.

Shares of 5N Plus stock opened at C$2.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.13. 5N Plus has a 52-week low of C$1.46 and a 52-week high of C$5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$229.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.53.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$60.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 5N Plus will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

