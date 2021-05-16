Raymond James Raises Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target to $192.00

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $166.00 to $192.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ZTS has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.67.

Get Zoetis alerts:

NYSE ZTS opened at $172.29 on Thursday. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $125.31 and a 52-week high of $176.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $81.80 billion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.