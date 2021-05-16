Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) versus The Ziegler Companies (OTCMKTS:ZGCO) Financial Comparison

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) and The Ziegler Companies (OTCMKTS:ZGCO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Raymond James and The Ziegler Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Raymond James 0 2 9 0 2.82 The Ziegler Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Raymond James presently has a consensus target price of $121.70, suggesting a potential downside of 9.29%. Given Raymond James’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Raymond James is more favorable than The Ziegler Companies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.1% of Raymond James shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of Raymond James shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.8% of The Ziegler Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Raymond James has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Ziegler Companies has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Raymond James and The Ziegler Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Raymond James $8.17 billion 2.26 $818.00 million $6.11 21.96 The Ziegler Companies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Raymond James has higher revenue and earnings than The Ziegler Companies.

Profitability

This table compares Raymond James and The Ziegler Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Raymond James 10.02% 12.29% 1.88% The Ziegler Companies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Raymond James beats The Ziegler Companies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments. The Private Client Group segment provides securities brokerage services, including the sale of equities, mutual funds, fixed income products, and insurance products to their individual clients; and borrowing and lending of securities to and from other broker-dealers, financial institutions, and other counterparties. The Capital Markets segment offers securities brokerage, trading, and research services to institutions with a focus on sale of the United States and Canadian equities and fixed income products; and manages and participates in underwritings, merger and acquisition services, and public finance activities. The Asset Management segment engages in the operations of Eagle, the Eagle Family of Funds, Cougar, the asset management operations of Raymond James & Associates, trust services of Raymond James Trust, and other fee-based asset management programs. The RJ Bank segment provides corporate loans, SBL, tax-exempt loans, and residential loans. The Other segment engages in private equity activities, including various direct and third party private equity investments; and private equity funds. Raymond James Financial, Inc. was founded in 1962 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The Ziegler Companies Company Profile

Ziegler Cos., Inc. engages in the provision of investment banking services for the healthcare, senior living, religion, and education sectors. It operates through the following segments: Institutional, Wealth Management, and Corporate. The Institutional segment consists of investment banking, corporate finance, financial advisory, fixed income institutional sales and trading, private placement, and financial services. The Wealth Management segment offers financial products and financial planning services through its retail branch distribution network. The Corporate segment includes company’s proprietary investing and financing activities. The company was founded by Ben Ziegler in 1902 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

