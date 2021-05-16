Raymond James Lowers Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Price Target to $7.50

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Raymond James from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 22.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

NASDAQ:TAST opened at $6.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $315.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.28. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $8.09.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carrols Restaurant Group news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TAST. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 280.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 49.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.