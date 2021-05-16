Raymond James Increases The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $350.00

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $314.68.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $323.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.44. The company has a market capitalization of $347.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot has a 1 year low of $232.70 and a 1 year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $3,153,816,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 117.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $835,775,000 after buying an additional 1,481,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,721,069,000 after buying an additional 1,272,539 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after buying an additional 1,058,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,631,450,000 after buying an additional 1,011,984 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.