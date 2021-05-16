Raymond James Cuts Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target to $40.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ICPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.29.

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.72. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $94.50. The stock has a market cap of $601.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.85.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $0.31. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. The company had revenue of $81.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 147,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.29 per share, with a total value of $3,129,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,121 shares in the company, valued at $492,246.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 537.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

