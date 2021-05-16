Raymond James Boosts Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Price Target to $11.00

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arlo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of ARLO opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.91. Arlo Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.00.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $137,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 652,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 586 shares of company stock worth $4,219 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

