Raymond James Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Intact Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.30. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.85 EPS.

IFC has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$179.00 to C$184.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$192.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intact Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$185.78.

TSE:IFC opened at C$160.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of C$123.78 and a 1-year high of C$167.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$160.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$150.37.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

