Radix (EXRD) Achieves Market Cap of $100.94 Million

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000287 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Radix has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. Radix has a market capitalization of $100.94 million and $1.71 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Radix alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00088728 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00019888 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $537.95 or 0.01124562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00065229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00114882 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00061025 BTC.

Radix Profile

Radix is a coin. Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog . Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Radix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.