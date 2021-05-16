RADCOM’s (RDCM) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RADCOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDCM opened at $9.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.46 million, a P/E ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 1.07. RADCOM has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 12.72%. Research analysts forecast that RADCOM will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDCM. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RADCOM by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 404,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 60,630 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of RADCOM by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 29,350 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RADCOM during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RADCOM by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 499,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 26,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of RADCOM by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). The company provides RADCOM ACE comprise RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, fully virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

