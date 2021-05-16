Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.120-4.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.05 billion-$12.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.14 billion.

NYSE:PWR traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,368. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $101.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.21 and a 200-day moving average of $79.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.87%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.10.

In related news, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 5,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $492,599.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,678.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,384 shares of company stock valued at $14,010,724. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

