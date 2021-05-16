QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Lowered by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,064 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 4.7% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $39,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 15,354 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 3,974 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 36,972 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $130.15 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.89 and a 200 day moving average of $142.92. The firm has a market cap of $146.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

