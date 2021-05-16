Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Cut by KeyCorp

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – KeyCorp cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Wendy’s in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

WEN has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

WEN opened at $23.40 on Friday. The Wendy’s has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $24.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 326,788 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,488,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,271,000 after buying an additional 1,696,520 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth $32,083,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider E.J. Wunsch bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.02%.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

