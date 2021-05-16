Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for goeasy Ltd. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of goeasy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.41. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.08 EPS.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$173.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$170.33 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GSY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$143.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cormark increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$140.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$156.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy in a report on Friday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, goeasy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$170.60.

Shares of TSE:GSY opened at C$144.54 on Friday. goeasy has a twelve month low of C$46.29 and a twelve month high of C$157.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$137.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$109.77. The company has a current ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 12.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.64. The company has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 16.49.

In other news, Director David Ingram sold 13,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.35, for a total transaction of C$1,835,093.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 192,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$25,346,516.74. Also, Director Sean Morrison sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.34, for a total value of C$63,167.50. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,867 shares of company stock worth $3,988,371.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.93%.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

