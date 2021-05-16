Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for YETI Holdings, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for YETI in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised YETI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of YETI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of YETI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $88.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80. YETI has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $90.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 113.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in YETI during the first quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in YETI in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

In other YETI news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $222,863.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,775.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $1,409,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,057,884.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,264 shares of company stock worth $6,525,142 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

