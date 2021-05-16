Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.28). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FUSN opened at $8.18 on Friday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.46.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 106,154 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,000. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

