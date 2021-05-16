Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capstar Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CSTR. Raymond James boosted their target price on Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Hovde Group began coverage on Capstar Financial in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

CSTR opened at $20.90 on Friday. Capstar Financial has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.46.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.63 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Capstar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is 18.32%.

In other news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $48,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 252,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,736.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis J. Duncan bought 20,000 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $379,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,304. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $131,350 over the last ninety days. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,380,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after purchasing an additional 110,447 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 581,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 393,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 16,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Capstar Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the period. 32.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

