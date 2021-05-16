Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) – Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Harmony Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HRMY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $27.88 on Friday. Harmony Biosciences has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $52.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.09.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.41.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,094,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,562,000 after acquiring an additional 219,540 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 136.9% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,366,000 after acquiring an additional 373,723 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 17.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 604,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,985,000 after acquiring an additional 91,295 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,860,000 after acquiring an additional 12,895 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 460.3% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 107,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 88,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

