Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for AcuityAds Holdings Inc. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:AT)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) – Investment analysts at Desjardins increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AcuityAds in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for AcuityAds’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$35.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$35.20 million.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on AcuityAds from C$22.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on AcuityAds from C$34.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

AT stock opened at C$11.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$609.21 million and a PE ratio of 112.63. AcuityAds has a 1-year low of C$1.00 and a 1-year high of C$33.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.72.

In other news, Senior Officer Rachel Kapcan sold 107,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.48, for a total transaction of C$2,090,708.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,517,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$29,575,105.20. Also, Director Roger Dent sold 11,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.68, for a total value of C$186,315.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 122,500 shares in the company, valued at C$2,043,300. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 500,420 shares of company stock worth $9,278,164.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.