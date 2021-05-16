PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $45 million-$46 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.94 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $33.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.91. PubMatic has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $76.96.

Get PubMatic alerts:

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.48 million. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PubMatic will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PUBM shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an in-line rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PubMatic has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.