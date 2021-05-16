Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) PT Raised to $108.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $108.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Prudential Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.00.

NYSE PRU opened at $107.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.11, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $51.83 and a twelve month high of $108.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 39.35%.

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $743,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,058,000 after buying an additional 53,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,264,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,998,000 after buying an additional 146,092 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,278,000 after buying an additional 1,008,473 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,237,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,888,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,172,000 after purchasing an additional 42,996 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

