ProxyNode Trading Down 15.4% Over Last 7 Days (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. In the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. One ProxyNode coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. ProxyNode has a market capitalization of $72,014.07 and $19.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $362.84 or 0.00737740 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005637 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00018067 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005367 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $982.02 or 0.01996694 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000708 BTC.

About ProxyNode

ProxyNode is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 182,991,003 coins. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network . The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769

According to CryptoCompare, “Printerium is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin using the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm. It aims to be a a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange for new markets with 3D printers. “

