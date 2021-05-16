Protective Insurance Co. (NASDAQ:PTVCB) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Protective Insurance Co. (NASDAQ:PTVCB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th.

Protective Insurance has decreased its dividend by 63.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Protective Insurance has a dividend payout ratio of 32.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

PTVCB opened at $23.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.06. Protective Insurance has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $23.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.42 million, a P/E ratio of -85.93 and a beta of 0.56.

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. Protective Insurance had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $136.38 million for the quarter.

About Protective Insurance

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting of property and casualty insurance products. It offers commercial automobile insurance products, such as commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine insurance products consisting of cargo insurance, as well as workers' compensation insurance for the commercial automobile industry.

