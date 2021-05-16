ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $204.87 Million

Brokerages predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) will announce sales of $204.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for ProPetro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $194.13 million to $213.77 million. ProPetro posted sales of $106.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full-year sales of $831.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $789.19 million to $866.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $946.43 million to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ProPetro.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $161.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. ProPetro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.32.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $354,180.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,126 shares in the company, valued at $592,604.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $220,784.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at $252,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,977 shares of company stock valued at $918,435. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ProPetro by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,892,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,985 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 13.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,435,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,279,000 after acquiring an additional 522,538 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,304,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,477,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,408,000 after purchasing an additional 448,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in ProPetro by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,980,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,114,000 after purchasing an additional 172,032 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPetro stock opened at $10.57 on Thursday. ProPetro has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -25.78 and a beta of 3.48.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProPetro (PUMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.