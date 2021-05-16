Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.66) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.57). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.79) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

PRAX stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.31. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 52 week low of $17.89 and a 52 week high of $60.95.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter worth about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

