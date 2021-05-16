PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PQ Group Holdings Inc. is an integrated, provider of catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals and services. It operates primarily in North America, Europe, South America and Asia. The company serves refinery, emissions control and petrochemical industries. PQ Group Holdings Inc. is based in MALVERN, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PQG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PQ Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of PQ Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PQ Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Shares of PQ Group stock opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.70. PQ Group has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.28 and a beta of 0.90.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PQ Group had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PQ Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,817.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 8,164,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $109,724,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in PQ Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PQ Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in PQ Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in PQ Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in PQ Group by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 8,512 shares during the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

