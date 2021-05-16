PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Raised to $193.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $180.00 to $193.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PPG. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.41.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG stock opened at $179.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. PPG Industries has a one year low of $84.60 and a one year high of $181.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,963,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671,397 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $646,570,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,378,000 after purchasing an additional 671,287 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,792,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 284.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 377,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,667,000 after purchasing an additional 279,104 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.