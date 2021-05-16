Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) PT Raised to C$41.00 at National Bankshares

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price raised by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating and issued a C$38.00 price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.86.

TSE POW opened at C$37.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$23.33 billion and a PE ratio of 12.18. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of C$20.35 and a 52 week high of C$37.53. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 17.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$31.17.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$17.95 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.8199998 EPS for the current year.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

