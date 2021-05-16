Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) PT Raised to C$41.00 at National Bankshares

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price raised by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.28% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating and issued a C$38.00 price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.86.
TSE POW opened at C$37.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$23.33 billion and a PE ratio of 12.18. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of C$20.35 and a 52 week high of C$37.53. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 17.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$31.17.
About Power Co. of Canada
Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.
