Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €96.28 ($113.27).

PAH3 has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of PAH3 stock traded up €1.86 ($2.19) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €85.58 ($100.68). 555,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,739. Porsche Automobil has a fifty-two week low of €43.69 ($51.40) and a fifty-two week high of €99.80 ($117.41). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €91.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is €68.14. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 5.97.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

