PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Issues Earnings Results

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) issued its earnings results on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.56), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:PLXP opened at $11.07 on Friday. PLx Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $11.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average of $7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 5.03.

PLXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PLx Pharma in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of PLx Pharma from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 486,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,520. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

PLx Pharma Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard drug delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system, which provides patients with vascular disease and diabetic patients who are candidates for aspirin therapy based on physician recommendation, with fast, reliable, and predictable platelet inhibition as compared to enteric-coated aspirin, as well as reduces the risk of stomach erosions and ulcers as compared with immediate-release aspirin, after seven days of treatment.

