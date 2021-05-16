PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Trading Up 12.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) shares were up 12.2% during trading on Friday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $50.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. PLBY Group traded as high as $45.32 and last traded at $45.32. Approximately 18,371 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,793,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.41.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PLBY. Roth Capital raised their price target on PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in PLBY Group during the first quarter worth $198,000. Skye Global Management LP acquired a new position in PLBY Group during the first quarter worth $215,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in PLBY Group during the first quarter worth $229,000. Towerview LLC acquired a new position in PLBY Group during the first quarter worth $294,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in PLBY Group during the first quarter worth $329,000.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.23.

About PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.