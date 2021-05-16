PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Price Target Raised to $50.00

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLBY Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ PLBY opened at $46.92 on Thursday. PLBY Group has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $63.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLBY. ADW Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in PLBY Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,631,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in PLBY Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,608,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PLBY Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,911,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new stake in PLBY Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,743,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in PLBY Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,329,000.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

