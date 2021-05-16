PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Truist raised shares of PlayAGS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.58.

Shares of NYSE:AGS opened at $8.60 on Thursday. PlayAGS has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $315.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.67.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 33.66% and a negative return on equity of 67.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PlayAGS will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 96.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 84,990 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PlayAGS by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PlayAGS by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in PlayAGS by 3,714.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PlayAGS by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,109,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,187,000 after purchasing an additional 89,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

