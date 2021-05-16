Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLYA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 22,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $164,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,589.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 709.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $7.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,714. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 58.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

