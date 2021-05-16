Piper Sandler Boosts Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Price Target to $86.00

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

CVLT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Shares of CVLT opened at $68.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. Commvault Systems has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $72.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.45.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.37 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commvault Systems will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $302,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,336,638. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

