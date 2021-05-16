Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on May 28th

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Pioneer Floating Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has decreased its dividend by 5.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:PHD opened at $11.22 on Friday. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $11.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.86.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

