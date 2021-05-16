Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVOK)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVOK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,000.

Separately, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Seven Oaks Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $975,000.

Get Seven Oaks Acquisition alerts:

SVOK opened at $9.65 on Friday. Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $10.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.80.

Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Oaks Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Oaks Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.