Picton Mahoney Asset Management Lowers Position in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its position in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 249,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,006 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $65,000.

CTAC stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $11.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.92.

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in information and communications technology industry in the United States and other developed countries.

