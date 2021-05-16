Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $2.78 Million in EQ Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQHA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in EQ Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQHA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 280,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,000.

Separately, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EQ Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $968,000.

Shares of NYSE EQHA opened at $9.78 on Friday. EQ Health Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

EQ Health Acquisition Corp. intends to effect merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

