Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $2.49 Million in Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,000.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,721,000.

QFTA stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $9.90.

Quantum Fintech Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

