Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $917,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 125.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,220 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EWZ. Performa Ltd US LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

EWZ stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.52. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $38.82.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.