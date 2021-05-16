Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys Shares of 290,000 Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 290,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,000.

Separately, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,678,000.

Shares of PTOCU stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.96. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.01.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

