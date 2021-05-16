Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires New Shares in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 238,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 2.17% of Marquee Raine Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.
MRAC opened at $9.86 on Friday. Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91.
Marquee Raine Acquisition Profile
