Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires New Shares in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 238,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 2.17% of Marquee Raine Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

MRAC opened at $9.86 on Friday. Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Profile

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

