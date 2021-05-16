Phoneum (PHT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.18 Million

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Phoneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Phoneum has traded down 35.9% against the U.S. dollar. Phoneum has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $23,335.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00087844 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003633 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00020360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $518.15 or 0.01121139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00116008 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00062340 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Phoneum Coin Profile

PHT is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,637,917,339 coins. The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum . Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Phoneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

