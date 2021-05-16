Phoenixcoin (PXC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.88 Million

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 35.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 16th. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.88 million and $2,672.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0348 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 82,825,612 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

