Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.28 Billion

Brokerages expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report sales of $18.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.52 billion and the lowest is $18.04 billion. Phillips 66 reported sales of $11.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year sales of $80.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.92 billion to $84.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $82.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $71.49 billion to $93.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.72.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $87.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.23. The company has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of -14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 277,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,407,000 after buying an additional 23,808 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 36,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 234,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,375,000 after buying an additional 26,675 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 356,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,069,000 after purchasing an additional 85,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

