Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.62.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $97.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.41. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $67.21 and a 1-year high of $98.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,370 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,957. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.