Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Earns “Neutral” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.11 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.74.

Shares of PFE opened at $40.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 82,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in Pfizer by 222.2% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 47,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 32,514 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.5% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 68,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 6.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 666,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,162,000 after purchasing an additional 39,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 16.8% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 51,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

